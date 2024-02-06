Missouri begins testing backlog of rape kits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Attorney General's Office has begun to send for analysis some of the state's backlog of untested rape kits.

KCUR reported the state completed a full inventory of the untested kits in the fall and now has sent about 100 of the 7,019 to an out-of-state private forensic lab for testing.

A $2.8 million grant from the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance will help test about 1,250 of the kits. Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office will seek more funding to clear the entire backlog.