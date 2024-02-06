All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 30, 2020

Missouri begins testing backlog of rape kits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Attorney General's Office has begun to send for analysis some of the state's backlog of untested rape kits. KCUR reported the state completed a full inventory of the untested kits in the fall and now has sent about 100 of the 7,019 to an out-of-state private forensic lab for testing...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Attorney General's Office has begun to send for analysis some of the state's backlog of untested rape kits.

KCUR reported the state completed a full inventory of the untested kits in the fall and now has sent about 100 of the 7,019 to an out-of-state private forensic lab for testing.

A $2.8 million grant from the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance will help test about 1,250 of the kits. Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office will seek more funding to clear the entire backlog.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It takes roughly 90 days to test a rape kit, and Schmitt's office estimates it will take around six months to work through the kits they can afford to test now. If any result in a DNA hit, prosecutors will begin to build a case.

Some of the kits have been on evidence shelves in police departments and hospitals for decades and the cases are outside the statute of limitations for prosecution, but Schmitt is having them tested anyway.

"We're starting probably the most recent first, and working the other way," Schmitt said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy