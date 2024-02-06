Missouri bats: 'Fascinating creatures,' no reason to fear

Bats have long been a symbol for Halloween. The little black creatures are strange in that they hang upside down and live in dark caves with just enough mystery to make them spooky.

But experts say they shouldnï¿½t be feared.

Missouri is home to 14 breeds of bats, the only flying mammal. None of Missouriï¿½s bats are bloodsucking. They are generally thought to be clean, shy and intelligent insectivores.

ï¿½We have no blood-drinking bats, no fish-eating bats, just bug-eating bats,ï¿½ said Jordi Raos, a naturalist with Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

All bats belong to a group called chiroptera, meaning ï¿½hand-wing,ï¿½ according to Raos.

The number and arrangement of bones in a batï¿½s wing are the same as those in the human arm and hand. The mammals feed by capturing insects with their mouths or by scooping them into their wing or tail membranes.

Raos worked with bats while employed at a private nature center for four years prior, she said.

As the jack-of-all-trades at the nature center in Cape Girardeau, Raos said her job is to learn about a variety of topics so she can better assist the public.

ï¿½We get a lot of phone calls about wildlife problems, so people will call us and say they have bats in their home or there is a bat that lives on their stairway, and what can they do,ï¿½ she said.

Raos provides education about bats, which helps to reduce fear, she said, followed by providing situation-dependent options for bat removal.

If bats have invaded a house, Raos said that particular location could then be classified as a maternity colony or a hibernaculum.

Because insects are not available as food during the winter, Missouri bats must either relocate or hibernate to conserve energy.

People are sometimes terrified of the possibility of having a bat living in their home, Raos said, because of the threat of rabies or the bat biting them and transmitting a disease.

But all are highly unlikely possibilities, she said.