Missouri bans sexual images in school library books

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law outlawing books with sexually explicit images from school libraries took effect Sunday.

It is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine for librarians and other educators to give students access to such material.

The law does not apply to written descriptions of sex or sexual acts; only photos, drawings, videos and other visual depictions are prohibited.

The law defined explicit sexual material as images "showing human masturbation, deviate sexual intercourse," "sexual intercourse, direct physical stimulation of genitals, sadomasochistic abuse," or showing human genitals.

There are exceptions for anatomy, biology, sex education, art and other images considered educational.

Melissa Corey, the president of the Missouri Association of School Librarians, said the law likely will only apply to certain comic books and graphic novels, which are longer comic books.

Republican state Sen. Rick Brattin spearheaded the legislation by tacking it on to another bill aimed at protecting sexual assault victims' rights. He initially proposed a more expansive ban that would have prohibited written descriptions of sexual acts, but that was scaled back during closed-door negotiations.

"When you go read the definition of what is outlawed — literal sex acts, graphic human masturbation — these are things that are within the definition, and people are finding this controversial that it should be before kids," Brattin said. "I'm really blown away by how controversial this has turned."

Democratic state Sen. Barbara Washington said Democrats tried to limit the scope of the law to save books such as Nobel laureate Toni Morrison's debut novel, "The Bluest Eye," which is not banned under the new law.

"We have works of art and books of literature that may have things that may be offensive to some, but taken as a whole would not necessarily be offensive," Washington said.