Missouri banned license plate list grows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri's database of banned character combinations on license plates has grown over the past 40 years to include more than 7,000 arrangements of letters and numbers deemed too offensive.

State legislators first got involved with personalized license plates in 1977, and the rules for obscene plates have remained the same since 1992, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

The obscenity criteria used by the Department of Revenue includes plates that "describe ultimate excretory functions or sexual acts in a patently offensive manner or make lewd reference to the male or female sexual organs."

Missouri also blocks plates deemed "irreverent or contemptuous of things regarded as sacred or that imply divine condemnation" to avoid profanity.