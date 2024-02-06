Missouri ballot measures on marijuana, ranked voting advance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Campaigns to legalize recreational marijuana use and allow ranked-choice voting in Missouri on Sunday both turned in signatures they'd gathered to get the measures on ballots.

In order to get a proposal on the ballot, campaigns need to collect enough voter signatures from six of the state's eight congressional districts.

This year campaigns needed to collect about 170,000 voter signatures by Sunday's deadline.

The recreational pot campaign, Legal Missouri 2022, had already collected nearly twice the required number of signatures by mid-April, and it turned in more than 385,000 signatures.

The Better Elections campaign group said it submitted more than 300,000 signatures with its petition Sunday.

Campaigns typically collect more than enough signatures to balance out invalid signatures from voters who misidentify which congressional district they live in.

Recreational marijuana

Adults age 21 and older could buy and grow weed for personal consumption as early as this year if voters approve the amendment.