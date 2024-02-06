Missouri balks at state mandates despite 'red zone' status

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's top health official has insisted a statewide mandate for masks and social distancing doesn't make sense, even though the federal government has designated the state a "red zone" for new coronavirus cases.

The designation is cause for concern, said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

"The red is a warning that we take very seriously," Williams told KCUR-FM radio for a report published Monday. "What I tell people is: What does red mean? It means you stop, you use caution."

The federal government gives a red zone designation to states with positivity rates above 10%, or with more than 100 new weekly cases per every 100,000 people.

"Missouri is a very diverse state ... it doesn't lend itself to that kind of one-size-fits-all strategy," Williams said.

The state health department reported Tuesday that Missouri has confirmed 981 more cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 60,935. The number of actual cases is thought to be higher because people can be infected with the virus without feeling ill and because of a lack of testing, particularly early in the pandemic.