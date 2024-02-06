Missouri auditor slams Conservation agency for payout

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit criticizing the Missouri Department of Conservation for paying out more than $120,000 to a former director.

Robert Ziehmer received money and benefits for months after he left the state agency for the private sector that appeared to be unnecessary and costly, according to the audit released Thursday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported part of that 10-month deal allowed Ziehmer to keep his health insurance and collect pension credits, which was "not in the best interest of the MDC or taxpayers," the audit found.

The department defended the deal, saying the money Ziehmer received was reimbursement for compensatory time he had earned.

"The commission believes that the separation and release agreement was appropriate ... and the terms and conditions were in the department's best interest," the agency said in a response included with the audit.