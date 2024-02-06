Missouri auditor issues subpoena to revenue department

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a subpoena Wednesday to the state Revenue Department to find out whether the agency is meeting deadlines for tax refunds.

Galloway, a Democrat, told reporters she requested information six weeks ago to check the state's compliance with a 45-day deadline to issue refunds, as required by Missouri law. The state owes interest on refunds that are not paid by then.

Galloway said the agency is refusing to provide records for the latest fiscal year, hindering her audit.

"The governor and his Department of Revenue are not being transparent with taxpayers," Galloway said. "If the new administration intends to operate state government behind a wall of secrecy, I will use the full authority of my office to ensure transparency and accountability."