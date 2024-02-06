Missouri auditor Galloway announces birth of third son

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her husband, Jon, are welcoming a third son.
Galloway announced in a news release Sunday that Joseph Nickels Galloway was born Friday afternoon.
She said her new son is "beautiful, healthy and loud," and her other sons, William and Benjamin, already are proud big brothers.
Galloway did not say where the baby was born.
She is the first woman to have a baby while serving as a statewide officeholder in Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.