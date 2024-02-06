All sections
January 9, 2017

Missouri auditor Galloway announces birth of third son

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her husband, Jon, are welcoming a third son.

Galloway announced in a news release Sunday that Joseph Nickels Galloway was born Friday afternoon.

She said her new son is "beautiful, healthy and loud," and her other sons, William and Benjamin, already are proud big brothers.

Galloway did not say where the baby was born.

She is the first woman to have a baby while serving as a statewide officeholder in Missouri.

State News

