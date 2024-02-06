All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 11, 2017

Missouri auditor criticizes transportation-related districts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Many transportation-development districts across Missouri often have little oversight or transparency, amassing nearly $1 billion in project costs unapproved by taxpayers, Missouri's state auditor said Monday in calling for stricter laws governing such districts...

Associated Press
Nicole Galloway
Nicole Galloway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Many transportation-development districts across Missouri often have little oversight or transparency, amassing nearly $1 billion in project costs unapproved by taxpayers, Missouri's state auditor said Monday in calling for stricter laws governing such districts.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway said her office found that such project costs are to be repaid with sales taxes without taxpayer consent.

Galloway said laws applying to the districts initially were designed to help local communities with transportation projects that were publicly beneficial.

But she said they have morphed into public funding sources for private developers.

Most districts are created and managed by the owners and developers who stand to gain most from the districts' tax collections, creating a conflict of interest, Galloway said she found.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Insiders have rigged the system to take advantage of Missourians. It is outrageous that taxpayers are on the hook for a billion dollars in debt without even realizing it," Galloway said in a statement. "I am calling for a total overhaul of the laws that allow and even encourage this kind of activity."

Galloway said transportation-development district projects at times use lease agreements so the collected taxes are channeled to the property owner, who also may be the developer.

The owners are not required to use the property for public benefit.

All 12 of the districts on which the auditor's office did an in-depth examination included at least one business that illegally failed to notify customers of the sales taxes charged, Galloway said.

She added the Missouri Department of Revenue fails to monitor or track district boundaries adequately.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy