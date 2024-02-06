Missouri auditor criticizes transportation-related districts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Many transportation-development districts across Missouri often have little oversight or transparency, amassing nearly $1 billion in project costs unapproved by taxpayers, Missouri's state auditor said Monday in calling for stricter laws governing such districts.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway said her office found that such project costs are to be repaid with sales taxes without taxpayer consent.

Galloway said laws applying to the districts initially were designed to help local communities with transportation projects that were publicly beneficial.

But she said they have morphed into public funding sources for private developers.

Most districts are created and managed by the owners and developers who stand to gain most from the districts' tax collections, creating a conflict of interest, Galloway said she found.