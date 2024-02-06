Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program providing food aid for low-income families.

Auditor Nicole Galloway released a report Tuesday that found flaws in how the Department of Social Services kept track of data between 2015 and 2016, making it difficult for the department to know whether fraud occurs within the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps.

The report flagged millions of dollars spent exclusively out-of-state and thousands spent by people who were apparently dead or incarcerated, transactions that were often not properly reviewed.

On a scale of "excellent," "good," "fair," or "poor," the audit says that the department's system for detecting fraud was "fair."

"This audit found hundreds of thousands of SNAP transactions that raised red flags, but were not seriously investigated," Galloway said in a statement. "Misuse or abuse of these benefits means that taxpayer dollars are wasted and resources are not going to Missouri families in need."

Rebecca Woelfel, spokeswoman for the Department of Social Services, wrote in an email the department was working to improve several areas cited in the report, and said their system for evaluating out-of-state transactions was reformed this year.

The SNAP program was established in the 1960s to help poor families buy food. Missouri doled out more than $2.4 billion between 2015 and 2016 to hundreds of thousands of recipients. On average, a Missouri household received about $260 a month, according to the report.