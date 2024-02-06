Missouri auditor backs decision to not pay Greitens' lawyers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway said sheï¿½s glad the state has declined to pay private attorneys who represented former Gov. Eric Greitensï¿½ office against potential impeachment proceedings.
Office of Administration commissioner Sarah Steelman determined Thursday the lawyersï¿½ work primarily benefited Greitens personally and not the governorï¿½s office.
Steelmanï¿½s office said Friday it had overstated the amount billed by Eddie Greimï¿½s law firm as $118,000 instead of the actual amount of $89,000. When combined with a $64,000 bill from attorney Ross Garber, the total amount billed to the state was a little more than $153,000.
Galloway had raised concerns about Greitensï¿½ attempt to use taxpayer funds for the attorneys.
Greitens had said they represented his office in an official capacity. He resigned June 1 amid allegations of sexual and political misconduct.
