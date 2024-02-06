Missouri audit: Superintendent pay growth outpaces teachers'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri school administrator salaries are rising at a faster rate than teacher salaries, and the disparity is particularly pronounced for charter schools, according to a new audit that adds fuel to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ complaints about the state’s education system.

Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office analyzed changes in per-pupil spending for both groups from 2012 to 2016. The results released Monday show school districts were spending 9 percent more on teachers and 14 percent more on administrators.

At charter schools, per-student teacher spending declined 1 percent, while administration expenses grew 18 percent, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Greitens has raised concerns about school administrators getting rich at the expense of underpaid teachers and is working to reshape the State Board of Education, which ousted the education commissioner last week.

Neither the board nor the commissioner makes salary decisions; those are made at the local level. The timing of the audit’s release so soon after the firing is coincidental, said Steph Deidrick, a spokeswoman for Galloway.

According to Galloway’s audit, not only is school administration spending outpacing teacher spending, but “many schools with higher administration and lower instruction expenditures” also reported worse marks in annual performance reports.