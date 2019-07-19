Missouri audit cites Parson for travel to shows, sports game

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Democratic state auditor Thursday called out Republican Gov. Mike Parson for being reimbursed for unnecessary travel and wasting taxpayer money during his time as lieutenant governor.

Auditor Nicole Galloway's report criticized Parson for getting reimbursed for travel expenses when he used his personal vehicle to travel to musical performances and shows in the tourist hotspot of Branson. The audit also notes Parson was reimbursed for travel to a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Parson also was reimbursed about $580 for travel costs to or from his home in Bolivar, rather than his Jefferson City office.

In a response included with the audit, a governor's office's attorney wrote Parson attended the events as part of his work to promote Missouri tourism. While the lieutenant governor is officially tasked with sitting on several state boards and advocating for seniors, Parson -- like past lieutenant governors -- also took on additional projects, such as promoting tourism and Missouri products.

Galloway conducted the audit as part of a closeout review her office does whenever a statewide official leaves office.