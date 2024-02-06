The Missouri Attorney Generalï¿½s Office has declined to file charges over allegations of timecard fraud involving the Oran, Missouri, Police Department.

ï¿½After a thorough investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, we do not have evidence, at this time, to support a criminal charge,ï¿½ attorney generalï¿½s office spokeswoman Mary Compton said.

The single sentence was the only public comment made by the AGï¿½s office regarding the outcome of the investigation into a controversy that has plagued the city of Oran for more than a year.

Oran residents Cindy Seyer and former city clerk Debra Phillips in April 2017 publicly accused police chief Gregg Ourth of engaging in nepotism in hiring his son Jason as a part-time officer, and that Jason had engaged in timecard fraud similar to past accusations made against his father.

Jason Ourth subsequently resigned.

City officials, including Gregg Ourth and Mayor Gary Senciboy, previously said the allegations were groundless. Gregg Ourth said at the time the accusations amounted to ï¿½vindictiveness.ï¿½ A voice message left for Gregg Ourth was not returned Friday.

Senciboy said Friday he is ï¿½happyï¿½ with the decision not to prosecute.

ï¿½No crime has been committed,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½There was no evidence.ï¿½

He added the city was ï¿½not a victimï¿½ in this situation.

But he said he was ï¿½upsetï¿½ over the allegations because ï¿½it has tarnished my chiefï¿½s life and his sonï¿½s life.ï¿½

Senciboy said Seyer and Phillips should apologize for making the accusations and costing the city legal expenses associated with the matter.

Seyer expressed disappointment at the attorney generalï¿½s decision. She said the patrol investigation was a ï¿½preliminary inquiryï¿½ and not a thorough investigation. Voice messages left for Phillips were not returned Friday.

Capt. John Hotz, director of public information for the patrol, told the Southeast Missourian in October the agency was conducting ï¿½a preliminary inquiry into the matter to determine if any actions of any party are criminal and if an investigation is warranted.ï¿½

Phillips has said Jason Ourth did not clock in or out while working as a police officer. She said the police chief clocked in his sonï¿½s timecard and then manually wrote in clock-out times.

Seyer said at times Gregg Ourth would manually fill out the start time and end time on his sonï¿½s timecards. She said she has copies of those timecards.