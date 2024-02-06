Missouri attorney general sues to stop school mask mandates

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to stop school districts from enforcing mask mandates, requirements aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The action drew a rebuke from President Joe Biden, who finds such lawsuits "unacceptable," his press secretary said Tuesday.

The lawsuit names Columbia Public Schools along with the district's Board of Education and board members, but is a class-action lawsuit that "would apply to school districts across the state that have a mask mandate for schoolchildren," said Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for Schmitt.

The new school year began Monday in several districts across the state, and with the delta variant causing a big spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, more than four dozen districts are requiring students, teachers and staff to wear face coverings. The lawsuit filed by Schmitt, a Republican, cites the low death rate among school-aged children.

"We filed this suit today because we fundamentally don't believe in forced masking, rather that parents and families should have the power to make decisions on masks, based on science and facts," Schmitt said in a news release.

Biden believes lawsuits such as Schmitt's put more children at risk, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

"The president thinks that's completely unacceptable and he has asked his secretary of education, directed I should say, his secretary of education to use all of his authority to help those school districts doing the right thing to ensure every one of their students has access to a fundamental right of safe in-person learning," Psaki said. "This could include a number of considerations but I'll let the secretary to speak to them."

Columbia school district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said the district is "extremely disappointed" Schmidt filed the lawsuit. She said the mask mandate is "not a forever decision" but is currently necessary to keep students safe.

"The decision to file suit against a public school district after a local decision is made in the interest of safety and keeping students in school will waste taxpayer dollars and resources, which are better spent investing in our students. Columbia Public Schools intends to aggressively defend its decision to keep its community and its scholars safe."

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a Springfield Democrat, said in a statement schools may be forced to close if Schmitt's lawsuit is successful and outbreaks occur. She also noted Schmitt is running for U.S. Senate in 2022.

"This lawsuit might help Schmitt win a Republican U.S. Senate primary, but it puts the lives and education of Missouri children in jeopardy," Quade said.