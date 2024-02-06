All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 31, 2019

Missouri attorney general sues Florida company over calls

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing a Florida-based company and its president for alleged violations of Missouri's no-call list. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in St. Louis County accuses Allied Health Supply, based in West Palm Beach, and its president, Claudia Sullivan, of calling Missourians on the state's no-call list to sell them orthopedic braces...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing a Florida-based company and its president for alleged violations of Missouri's no-call list.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in St. Louis County accuses Allied Health Supply, based in West Palm Beach, and its president, Claudia Sullivan, of calling Missourians on the state's no-call list to sell them orthopedic braces.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Schmitt said in a news release the company implied it was with Medicare and the orthopedic braces were a new Medicare benefit. Instead, the braces were billed to the individual's insurance or Medicare.

He said the company made more than 400,000 calls to people on the no-call list. Schmitt asked the court to stop the company and Sullivan from making any further calls to Missourians on the list.

A phone call to Allied Health Supply was not answered Wednesday.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy