Missouri attorney general sues Florida company over calls

Schmitt said in a news release the company implied it was with Medicare and the orthopedic braces were a new Medicare benefit. Instead, the braces were billed to the individual's insurance or Medicare.

He said the company made more than 400,000 calls to people on the no-call list. Schmitt asked the court to stop the company and Sullivan from making any further calls to Missourians on the list.

A phone call to Allied Health Supply was not answered Wednesday.