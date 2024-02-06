Missouri attorney general sues Florida company over calls

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing a Florida-based company and its president for alleged violations of Missouri's no-call list.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in St. Louis County accuses Allied Health Supply, based in West Palm Beach, and its president, Claudia Sullivan, of calling Missourians on the state's no-call list to sell them orthopedic braces.
Schmitt said in a news release the company implied it was with Medicare and the orthopedic braces were a new Medicare benefit. Instead, the braces were billed to the individual's insurance or Medicare.
He said the company made more than 400,000 calls to people on the no-call list. Schmitt asked the court to stop the company and Sullivan from making any further calls to Missourians on the list.
A phone call to Allied Health Supply was not answered Wednesday.
