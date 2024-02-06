Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group.

In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a request in June asking for three years of emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian.

Most correspondence generated at private media firms is not subject to the state's open records law, but the Missourian could be because it is attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity.

The Missourian is not overseen by university officials, but most of its staff are students who are working for credits toward a journalism degree. The professional editors work as university faculty members.

David Kurpius, dean of the Missouri School of Journalism, said the school has hired outside legal counsel to determine which emails could be released to the attorney general. Some records, such as those identifying students' personal information, are protected by federal law.

Jean Maneke, an attorney with the Missouri Press Association, said the request puts the university in "unchartered territory" because most public institutions do not have journalists attached. She was unaware of any similar requests in the past.

"There's no clear instructions for what they should do when faced with these kind of parameters," Maneke said.

The request was first reported by the Missourian, which discovered it after filing an unrelated open records request.

Schmitt's spokesman, Chris Nuelle, said in a statement that the attorney general is "simply trying to get to the bottom of the fact checking process." He declined to answer further questions.

Schmitt previously used open-records laws to seek copies of handouts, emails and other resources addressing race from school districts as part of a push targeting "critical race theory." He also opened a "transparency portal" to allow parents to see his efforts.