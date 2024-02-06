Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stopped by the Southeast Missourian offices Friday to talk about his first year in office. Schmitt was sworn in Jan. 3, and he’s reflecting on the past year while looking ahead to 2020.

“We’ve tried to maintain focus on victims and on the rule of law,” Schmitt said.

A pending lawsuit against opioid manufacturers is a necessary step in an “epidemic,” Schmitt said, citing more than 65 deaths in Missouri and 140 deaths per day nationwide.

“I’ve learned a lot in my time, just in talking to people,” Schmitt said, and described tragic scenarios he’s learned of. “We have a sense of urgency about this,” he added.

Schmitt said the website realopioidpain.com gives Missourians an opportunity to describe their own experiences with opioids, and potentially serve as witnesses.

“We’re trying to clear the backlog on sexual assault kits, as well,” Schmitt said. In November, his office finished an inventory, and found more than 6,000 unprocessed kits from sexual assault cases statewide.

“First, we’re tracking, then seeking more funding to process them,” Schmitt said of the kits. “Obviously, that’s really important to us. It’s inexcusable that those sat on shelves as long as they did.”

In a November news release, Schmitt said, “It’s important to remember these kits are not just numbers. They are not footnotes to the reporting of a crime. They represent real human beings, who have suffered, confronted their fears, reported the assault and submitted a kit.”

A Sexual Assault Forensic Exam, or SAFE, kit contains samples that could yield DNA or fibers belonging to an assailant.

A $2.8 million federal grant has allowed the attorney general’s office to conduct the inventory and follow-up work, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian.

Schmitt’s report calls for creation of an electronic tracking system and testing the kits. The agency plans to seek more funding to test every kit.