Missouri attorney general says FBI can't audit concealed carry permits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- State Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Wednesday that FBI agents will not be allowed to audit concealed-carry permits collected by county sheriffs in Missouri.

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Schmitt said he had been told FBI agents planned to visit several county sheriffs departments in August to audit concealed-carry weapons permits.

Schmitt, who is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, said a Missouri law prohibits sharing the confidential lists collected by sheriff departments with federal, state or private entities. He also contended allowing federal agents to access the permit records would violate the Second Amendment.