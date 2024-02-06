Missouri attorney general investigating Google

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's attorney general announced Monday his office is investigating Google for potential violations of the state's consumer-protection and antitrust laws.

Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley, who also is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Claire McCaskill's seat in 2018, told reporters he issued an "investigative subpoena" to the tech giant to gather information. Asked whether his Senate bid influenced his decision to investigate, he said the goal is to "protect the people of Missouri."

Hawley's office is checking into what Google does with the user information it collects and allegations it inappropriately scrapes information from competitors' websites. It's also looking into allegations the company manipulates search results to favor its own websites over competitors', which has been the subject of recent scrutiny in Europe.

Google spokesman Patrick Lenihan said in a statement the company has not yet received the subpoena.

"However, we have strong privacy protections in place for our users and continue to operate in a highly competitive and dynamic environment," Lenihan said.