Darrel Adams of Jackson said he took his 2000 Ford Ranger XLT into a local automotive shop recently.

"My truck was running really rough," he said.

Adams had a vehicle service contract (VSC) for over a year with a company called CarShield, whom he said "absolutely refused to pay" for repairs.

Some consumers buy motor vehicle extended service contracts on cars whose factory warranties have expired.

"I paid the bill, but I contacted the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office and they got my (CarShield premium) back and it was almost enough to cover my out-of-pocket expense," Adams said.

Chris Nuelle, spokesman for Schmitt, noted the Adams refund and credited the AG's Consumer Protection Section.

"Already in 2021, the CPS has recovered $9,863,929.45 in restitution for Missouri citizens," Nuelle said, adding the attorney general's office fields complaints from thousands of Show Me State consumers every year.

Charles Cole of Cape Girardeau said he had a similar experience with CarShield, part of American Auto Shield of Lakewood, Colorado, when he discovered trouble with his vehicle.

"I had 'diamond' coverage with CarShield for my 2018 Jeep Cherokee, which I was told was similar to a new car policy -- with powertrain and engine warranty included, but the only thing not covered were the brakes," Cole said.

A spot check of CarShield's extended warranty coverage details reveals the diamond agreement does exclude brake pads, drums, rotor and shoes.

CarShield refers to "diamond" as its "best" coverage.

"This vehicle service contract is most similar to the manufacturers' new car warranty. It covers everything from engine and transmission failure to starter and fuel pump breakdowns," according to CarShield's website.