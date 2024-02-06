Missouri attorney general could gain power over abortion law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Some GOP lawmakers who are working to tighten Missouri’s abortion regulations also hope to give the state attorney general authority to prosecute violations of abortion laws.

Abortion opponents say the move is needed because they fear local prosecutors who support abortion rights won’t prosecute violations as vigorously as they should, but the prosecutors are balking at the potential power grab.

The current attorney general, Republican Josh Hawley, opposes abortion. His office did not return calls from the Associated Press seeking comment.

Lawmakers are addressing abortion during a special session on the issue called by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, an abortion opponent. The House and Senate have passed different legislation.

Sen. Andrew Koenig, a Republican of the St. Louis suburb of Manchester and an abortion opponent, has led the move toward more authority for the attorney general. Koenig said the issue of abortion is politically charged, and the aim of his bill is to have a backup in case local prosecutors opt against prosecuting potential violations.

Currently, a St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic is the only licensed abortion facility in the state, and the city prosecutor is former Democratic state lawmaker Kim Gardner, who previously served in the state House with Koenig. Gardner in 2014 voted against requiring women to wait 72 hours before getting an abortion, one of the state’s most high-profile recent changes to abortion law.

“I thought it was a good idea to have another set of eyes looking at things to make sure that our laws are being enforced,” Koenig said Thursday.

Gardner, who took office in January, said Thursday her political views won’t influence her decisions about enforcing laws, and added that’s “not proper.”

Democratic Sen. Jill Schupp, a suburban St. Louis lawmaker from Creve Coeur, in a recent interview with The Associated Press said giving more authority to the attorney general could mean more politics in courtrooms under Hawley. Several high-profile Republicans in an April letter encouraged Hawley to run for the U.S. Senate next year, and USA Today reported top Missouri GOP donor Sam Fox on Tuesday wrote a letter urging other donors to push Hawley to run. Hawley has not said whether he plans to join the race.