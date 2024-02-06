Missouri Attorney General: Church lawsuit should proceed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Lawyers for a Missouri church and the state submitted letters Tuesday arguing a case before the U.S. Supreme Court should proceed as planned despite a recent rule change that raised questions about the lawsuit's relevance.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office and David Cortman, the lawyer for Trinity Lutheran Church, both submitted letters upon the high court's request to determine whether the case was merited after Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced last week he would allow religious organizations to receive grants from the Department of Natural Resources.

The letters come the day before oral arguments are scheduled to begin today.

The church filed the original lawsuit because it was denied a Department of Natural Resources grant to purchase repurposed rubber tires for playground resurfacing.

The department denied the money because the state constitution prohibits public dollars from being used to aid religious organizations. Trinity Lutheran said in its lawsuit the rule was unconstitutional because it violated the church's free-speech rights and equal protections under the law.

But The American Civil Liberties Union and Americans United said the case should be over because Greitens' rule would allow the church to apply for the grant.

"There is no live controversy, and the case is moot," the joint letter states.