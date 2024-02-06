Missouri Attorney General Bailey to run in 2024

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Newly appointed Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Monday officially launched his campaign for a full term in office.

Fellow Republican Gov. Mike Parson named Bailey attorney general to replace Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate last year. Bailey previously worked as the top lawyer in Parson's office.

Bailey had already announced his intention to run for a full term following his inauguration earlier this month.

He touted his time in the U.S. Army and experience as an assistant attorney general and assistant prosecutor in his official announcement.