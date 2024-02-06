Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey spoke of his office's successes and about current cases during a stop Wednesday, Feb. 7, at a Lions Club meeting in Cape Girardeau.
Bailey told the crowd he took the job as attorney general because he wanted to fight for people's freedom for generations to come.
"I took this job again because I want to secure those legacies of freedom, safety and prosperity for the next generation," he said. "I'm not going anywhere, I intend to do this job long term and it's important to have that kind of long-term stability in the office, and that longevity in the office can move the state in a really good direction."
Bailey said he started his journey to being attorney general by becoming assistant attorney general, and said his grandfather's work in law enforcement inspired him.
Bailey said as attorney general of Missouri, he has blocked the effect of a rule set by the Biden administration in the Clean Waters Act affecting Missouri farmers.
"If you had a wet pond that would have seasonal rains in that pond or ditch would collect water, all of a sudden you wouldn't be able to use that property," Bailey said.
Bailey also said his office has filed 29 lawsuits pending against the Biden administration. He said of the lawsuits it has been, "Missouri three, Biden zero."
Bailey said with the time he has spent in a prosecutor's office, he has been able to build relationships with other local offices.
"We've traveled circuit by circuit meeting with prosecutors, sheriffs, police chiefs, reintroducing the attorney general's office and where we fit in the criminal justice system," Bailey said. "I have 22 prosecutors on staff that were ready to deploy to assist local prosecutors when they want us."
He said his office is also fighting "on many different fronts" to protect citizens' Second Amendment rights.
Bailey added that his office also has set up a specialized unit for employment litigation as well as mentorship programs that help with trial teams.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.