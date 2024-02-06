Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey spoke of his office's successes and about current cases during a stop Wednesday, Feb. 7, at a Lions Club meeting in Cape Girardeau.

Bailey told the crowd he took the job as attorney general because he wanted to fight for people's freedom for generations to come.

"I took this job again because I want to secure those legacies of freedom, safety and prosperity for the next generation," he said. "I'm not going anywhere, I intend to do this job long term and it's important to have that kind of long-term stability in the office, and that longevity in the office can move the state in a really good direction."

Bailey said he started his journey to being attorney general by becoming assistant attorney general, and said his grandfather's work in law enforcement inspired him.

Bailey said as attorney general of Missouri, he has blocked the effect of a rule set by the Biden administration in the Clean Waters Act affecting Missouri farmers.