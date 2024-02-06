Missouri athletes lead campus march for social justice

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- University of Missouri athletes who organized and led a march and rally for social justice through the Columbia campus urged the hundreds of people who participated to stay engaged in work to end racial disparities.

Wednesday's "March With Mizzou" was organized largely by the Mizzou Black Student Athlete Association, a group that formed during the summer amid nationwide demonstrations for social equality.

The group's president, Cason Suggs, a junior on the school's track and field team, told the crowd in Memorial Stadium after the march that discussions he's had about creating change often focus on "Band-Aid" moments. But he said people should think of fighting racism as physical therapy.

"Therapy is long, and it is difficult," Suggs said. "But a good trainer will come up to you and say, 'Listen, it's going to be a difficult task. It's not going to be anything simple. ... But our goal is that when you leave here, you're better than you were when you came in."'

Athletic director Jim Sterk, basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, football coach Eli Drinkwitz and women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton were among coaches and athletes from the school's 18 sports programs who participated, The Columbia Missourian reported.