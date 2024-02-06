Missouri archaeological survey reveals many artifacts

Robin Jorcke, the survey team leader with Archaeological Research Center of St. Louis, said the company has found 40 historic and prehistoric sites.

The team has found stone tools made by Native Americans who lived in the area from about 3,000 years ago to 1,500 years ago. They've also discovered an ink bottle from around 1900 and two medicine bottles from the 1920s.

"We look for if someone historically lived here, if we can find prehistoric chert flakes from the stone tools they made," Jorcke said. "We're looking for any evidence they ever camped here or worked in this area."

Relics and artifacts are sent to a lab for further analysis. The artifacts will then be stored with the State Historical Society of Missouri.

"If they are associated with cultural patrimony or with sacred sites with religious significance, the tribes have the right to ask for them," Jorcke said. "They have to be notified about what we find."

