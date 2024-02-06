All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 27, 2018
Missouri archaeological survey reveals many artifacts
FORSYTH, Mo. -- An archaeological survey at a lake in southern Missouri is revealing a range of artifacts. The survey along Lake Taneycomo covers about 6,000 acres, The Springfield News-Leader reported. The survey is part of Liberty Utilities-Empire District Electric's dam operating license renewal, which must be renewed every 30 years through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, according to plant manager Randy Richardson...
Associated Press

FORSYTH, Mo. -- An archaeological survey at a lake in southern Missouri is revealing a range of artifacts.

The survey along Lake Taneycomo covers about 6,000 acres, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

The survey is part of Liberty Utilities-Empire District Electric's dam operating license renewal, which must be renewed every 30 years through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, according to plant manager Randy Richardson.

Richardson said there wasn't much concern about documenting the historic sites around the dam when it was built in 1913. An archaeological survey was conducted in 1992.

The Delaware and Osage tribes requested the most recent survey. A tribal member has been overseeing the digs since work began in July.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Robin Jorcke, the survey team leader with Archaeological Research Center of St. Louis, said the company has found 40 historic and prehistoric sites.

The team has found stone tools made by Native Americans who lived in the area from about 3,000 years ago to 1,500 years ago. They've also discovered an ink bottle from around 1900 and two medicine bottles from the 1920s.

"We look for if someone historically lived here, if we can find prehistoric chert flakes from the stone tools they made," Jorcke said. "We're looking for any evidence they ever camped here or worked in this area."

Relics and artifacts are sent to a lab for further analysis. The artifacts will then be stored with the State Historical Society of Missouri.

"If they are associated with cultural patrimony or with sacred sites with religious significance, the tribes have the right to ask for them," Jorcke said. "They have to be notified about what we find."

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Lawyers seek Supreme Court intervention hours before a Misso...
NewsSep. 24
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy