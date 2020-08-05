Missouri approves Medicaid expansion; Parson, Galloway win

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Voters on Tuesday made Missouri the 38th state to approve expanding Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults.

Support for the constitutional amendment means that as many as 250,000 more adults could choose to be covered by government health insurance beginning in July 2021, according to estimates from the state auditor.

The vote on health care, which was paired with Missouri’s primary elections, came as confirmed coronavirus cases have been rising in the state.

Concerns about the virus appear to have driven a record number of people to cast absentee ballots in Missouri’s largest jurisdiction of St. Louis County, said county election director Eric Fey. Election officials said coronavirus concerns also led to a somewhat larger number of cancellations and no-shows among poll workers in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, though substitutes were dispatched to fill the gaps.

Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature has repeatedly rejected Medicaid expansion proposals over the past decade, prompting supporters to turn to the initiative process.

Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway speaks Jan. 14, 2019, in Jefferson City, Missouri. Julie Smith ~ The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, file

Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Utah have all expanded Medicaid through ballot questions following inaction by state lawmakers, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. Oklahoma became the 37th state to expand eligibility for Medicaid under the federal law last month.

Missouri’s Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and its income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.

Jim Roberts, 62, an employee in the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office in Liberty, was among those who voted for Medicaid expansion Tuesday. He said it is important to consider the needs of others, particularly when so many have health concerns because of the pandemic or insurance worries due to the economic downturn.

“I believe the economy is going to bounce back strongly but not anytime soon,” Roberts said. “Jesus said ‘The poor will be with you always,’ but we still need to address the concerns of those who are less fortunate.”