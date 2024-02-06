Missouri approves framework for black bear hunting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Conservation Commission on Friday approved a framework for the state's first black bear hunt since the conservation department was founded in the 1930s.

The hunt, scheduled for October, will be restricted to state residents in three "Bear Management Zones" in southern Missouri. Permit regulations and quotas will be determined in the spring.

Hunters will be permitted to shoot only lone bears and must not disturb bears in dens, or females with cubs, the agency said in a news release.