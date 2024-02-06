All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 6, 2017

Missouri appears on track for income-tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The state income-tax rate for most Missouri residents is likely to fall to 5.9 percent from 6 percent in 2018 after state revenue apparently grew enough to trigger a tax cut passed by the Legislature in 2014. Data from state budget director Dan Haug show net general revenue hit more than $9 billion during the fiscal year that ended Saturday, a roughly 2.6 percent increase compared to the year before...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The state income-tax rate for most Missouri residents is likely to fall to 5.9 percent from 6 percent in 2018 after state revenue apparently grew enough to trigger a tax cut passed by the Legislature in 2014.

Data from state budget director Dan Haug show net general revenue hit more than $9 billion during the fiscal year that ended Saturday, a roughly 2.6 percent increase compared to the year before.

Office of Administration spokeswoman Ryan Burns said officials are reviewing whether the trigger was reached.

Missouri House Budget Committee chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said it's "most likely" tax cuts will be triggered, although he said he's also waiting on final confirmation.

If it does, it will mean tax rates will drop for those who fall in the highest tax bracket. In 2016, anyone who made more than $9,000 in taxable income fell under the top bracket for a 6 percent tax rate.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It was designed to benefit every Missourian a little bit," Fitzpatrick said, adding he's hopeful another provision that calls for business deductions will spur small businesses.

Meeting revenue growth thresholds will trigger a 5 percent deduction for business income reported on individual income tax returns, and more cuts could take effect if revenue continues to grow by at least $150 million over their high mark from the previous three years. Individual income taxes could drop to as low as 5.5 percent, and business deductions could reach as much as 25 percent.

The state faces tax cuts despite the fact Republican Gov. Eric Greitens cited sluggish revenue growth and rising health-care costs when he cut more than $250 million to balance this year's budget, including cuts in spending budgeted for K-12 school buses, higher education and social services.

Missouri lawmakers in 2014 passed the tax cuts after overriding a veto from former Democratic governor Jay Nixon, who denounced the measure as fiscally irresponsible and warned it could lead to tax cuts even in the midst of a recession.

Republican supporters at the time said it would spur the economy and noted it includes safeguards to protect the state's budget.

Missouri's tax cut is a less aggressive version of measures enacted in 2012 and 2013 in Kansas, which lowered its top tax rate and fully exempted certain categories of businesses from taxes. The state had been facing a budget hole of $889 million through June 2019 before Kansas legislators this year largely rolled back those cuts, which came to be known as the Kansas experiment.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy