Missouri appears on track for income-tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The state income-tax rate for most Missouri residents is likely to fall to 5.9 percent from 6 percent in 2018 after state revenue apparently grew enough to trigger a tax cut passed by the Legislature in 2014.

Data from state budget director Dan Haug show net general revenue hit more than $9 billion during the fiscal year that ended Saturday, a roughly 2.6 percent increase compared to the year before.

Office of Administration spokeswoman Ryan Burns said officials are reviewing whether the trigger was reached.

Missouri House Budget Committee chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said it's "most likely" tax cuts will be triggered, although he said he's also waiting on final confirmation.

If it does, it will mean tax rates will drop for those who fall in the highest tax bracket. In 2016, anyone who made more than $9,000 in taxable income fell under the top bracket for a 6 percent tax rate.