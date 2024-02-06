BLUE SPRINGS — A $4.2 million verdict that jurors ordered a Missouri school district to pay a transgender student is under consideration again.

The Western District Missouri Court of Appeals found Tuesday that a judge erred in ordering a new trial in a lawsuit over bathroom and locker room access. The decision sends the case against the Blue Springs School District back to the trial court to determine the reasonableness of the sum jurors awarded in 2021.

Judge Anthony Rex Gabbert, who authored the appeals court’s unanimous decision, wrote that the district discriminated because the student did not fit their stereotype of what a male should be.

“This is no different than discriminating against a male because he is not tall enough or not muscular enough,” Gabbert wrote.

The school district said in a statement that it was disappointed by the reversal and is weighing its legal options. It said it couldn’t comment further because the case is pending.