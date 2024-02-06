Missouri among least restrictive states

A new national study has ranked Missouri as the fourth least restrictive state when it comes to coronavirus guidelines.

The study, released Tuesday by the personal finance website WalletHub, said only three states — South Dakota, Utah and North Dakota — have had fewer restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic than Missouri.

The states with the most restrictions, the study said, are Hawaii followed by Rhode Island, Illinois and Pennsylvania. The District of Columbia is also listed among the most restrictive regions of the nation, ranking between Rhode Island and Illinois. The study was compiled on the basis of data available for each state as of Monday afternoon.

According to the study, Missouri is the nation’s least restrictive state when it comes to travel restrictions and requiring people to wear a face mask in public.

The study also ranks Missouri as the third least restrictive state in the categories of large gatherings restrictions and reopening of restaurants and bars, seventh least restrictive on its “shelter-in-place” order, and 15th least restrictive for its policy on reopening of nonessential businesses.