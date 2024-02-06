Missouri alters program for abuse victims after court order

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- About 1,500 people are being asked to reapply for a Missouri program that shields the addresses of abuse victims after a St. Louis County judge ordered a woman to reveal her home address because of a flaw in the application process.

The Missouri Secretary of State's Office confirmed Thursday it has revamped its application forms for the Safe at Home program and asked all participants to reapply -- with a sworn statement about their alleged abuse -- in order to continue receiving services.

Missouri is one of 36 states with programs that let victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or various other crimes keep their addresses confidential by routing their mail through a post office box run by the state, according to the not-for-profit National Center for Victims of Crime. Missouri's program, which was created by a 2007 state law, is managed by the secretary of state's office.

The program came under scrutiny as a result of an ongoing divorce case in which a woman had enrolled in the Safe at Home program while alleging abuse by her husband.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Sandra Farragut-Hemphill ordered the woman last September to reveal her actual address as part of the divorce proceedings. The judge said the woman's application for the address confidentiality program failed to comply with the requirements of Missouri law because it lacked a sworn statement asserting she was an abuse victim and feared the potential for further violence.

The judge denied a motion to change her order Jan. 31 and again instructed the woman to reveal her address.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office then sought to intervene in the case on behalf of the secretary of state's office, asserting the woman had met the application requirements and the judge's order "may compromise the safety of women who rely on that program for protection."