Missouri AG's mask mandate suits draw some strong rebukes

Forty-five mask-requiring school districts in Missouri face lawsuits from Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and some school leaders and elected officials are questioning whether he really has the best interest of the state at heart.

Schmitt on Friday filed suit seeking to halt 36 districts from requiring masks amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, he added nine more. Most of the districts are in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.

Schmitt, in a news release, said parents -- not bureaucrats -- should be making health decisions for children. He questioned the effectiveness of masks, although experts agree masks slow the virus' spread and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found strong evidence mask mandates help.

"Masking children all day in school is ineffective and these endless pandemic restrictions lead to lasting, negative psychological impacts on children and teens," Schmitt, a Republican running for the U.S. Senate, said. "This is a fight worth fighting, and I'm not going to back down."

The legal maneuvering drew a strong rebuke from one of the state's largest districts. A statement from the Francis Howell School District in St. Charles County, near St. Louis, called the lawsuit "a waste of taxpayer money -- on both sides" and "an attack" on public education.

"This latest action by Schmitt is disheartening, unfounded, and frankly, shameful," the statement read.

Some elected officials questioned whether political motives weren't behind Schmitt's push.

"Stop using your office to bolster your campaign," Maplewood Mayor Nikylan Knapper wrote on Twitter.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, a Democrat, called the lawsuits "a clear but unsurprising political stunt."