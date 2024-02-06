Missouri agency working to fix state's coronavirus dashboard

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Two days after a "database extract error" incorrectly showed a massive one-day increase in coronavirus cases in Missouri, the problem remains unresolved, a state health official said Monday.

On Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, which would be nearly 3,000 more than the previous record for a single day. But on Sunday, the health department said that number was wrong, blaming the process of migrating data into a new system.

"The team is continuing to work through the issues today. We're still working to pinpoint the cause as it's a new issue related to the automated (rather than manual) entry of data," agency spokeswoman Lisa Cox said in an email.

Later Monday, Cox said the state expects to relaunch the dashboard Wednesday morning.

Because the system is being fixed, the state had not updated any data Monday, including the number of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations.