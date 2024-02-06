All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 17, 2019
Missouri agency wants $16M to increase government chatbots
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Government chatbots soon could be answering more questions from Missourians about their taxes or welfare if a proposal by an agency in Gov. Mike Parson's administration gains traction. The Office of Administration asked for about $16 million over the next three years to add more chatbots to the state's call centers, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Government chatbots soon could be answering more questions from Missourians about their taxes or welfare if a proposal by an agency in Gov. Mike Parson's administration gains traction.

The Office of Administration asked for about $16 million over the next three years to add more chatbots to the state's call centers, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

More chatbots answering routine government questions could free up state workers to handle other calls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Department of Economic Development was particularly overwhelmed with questions from residents during the height of tax season in 2017. At that time, workers at the agency's call center only answered three out of every 10 calls.

The answer rate improved to 80% in 2018 after the agency revamped its approach.

Other state governments are moving toward automation. A report from the Center for Digital Government and the National Association of State Chief Information Officers found about a third of states have pilot programs to test artificial intelligence in public service.

The Office of Administration's request to Parson to ramp up use of chatbots in Missouri government is still in the early stages. Parson has not rolled out his budget proposal to lawmakers, who will start work on the state spending plan once they return to the Capitol in January for their annual five-month session.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy