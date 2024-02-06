Missouri agency seeks input on rules to combat deer disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing new rules on the handling of deer carcasses in an effort to combat chronic wasting disease.

The department's Conservation Commission is seeking public comments through early August on the proposed regulations to further restrict how deer carcasses are transported, the Springfield News-Leader reported. The rules also outline how meat processors and taxidermists should dispose of deer parts.

Chronic wasting disease, which fatally attacks the animal's nervous system, has been found in 16 counties in Missouri. There have been 116 confirmed cases in the state.

CWD is transmissible through deer-to-deer contact, and it can affect elk and moose.

According to research, an infected deer carcass left in an area can spread the disease to other deer coming into contact with it. Moving a potentially infected carcass to new areas or improperly disposing of carcasses can spread the disease within the state.