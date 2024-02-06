Missouri agency requests state money to fight fatal disease

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri agency has asked the state for more funding to combat Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia that has sickened more than 800 people in the state over the last five years.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the state's response to the disease has grown and current state laboratory staff are unable to complete all duties, according to documents submitted to state budget officials.

As of July, 812 people in the state had contracted Legionnaires' since 2014 and 44 had died, according to the health department.

Missouri officials requested funding for a lab scientist and want the state to hire two environmental public health specialists and one epidemiology specialist, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. They would handle fieldwork duties and an influx of Legionella testing samples.

The budget line would cost $320,057, which includes travel, training and other expenses, the department said.