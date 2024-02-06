All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 17, 2019
Missouri agency requests state money to fight fatal disease
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri agency has asked the state for more funding to combat Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia that has sickened more than 800 people in the state over the last five years. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the state's response to the disease has grown and current state laboratory staff are unable to complete all duties, according to documents submitted to state budget officials...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri agency has asked the state for more funding to combat Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia that has sickened more than 800 people in the state over the last five years.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the state's response to the disease has grown and current state laboratory staff are unable to complete all duties, according to documents submitted to state budget officials.

As of July, 812 people in the state had contracted Legionnaires' since 2014 and 44 had died, according to the health department.

Missouri officials requested funding for a lab scientist and want the state to hire two environmental public health specialists and one epidemiology specialist, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. They would handle fieldwork duties and an influx of Legionella testing samples.

The budget line would cost $320,057, which includes travel, training and other expenses, the department said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The DHSS's request is based partly from new federal guidelines requiring individuals diagnosed with Legionnaires' be questioned about visits to facilities and public venues 14 days prior to their illness, instead of the current 10-day time frame.

The new rule "will substantially grow the staff time that will be dedicated to assessment and investigation," the DHSS said, adding that existing staff had collected 500 Legionella samples and conducted 60 field inspections of implicated facilities this year.

"However, DHSS has no dedicated staff to conduct the environmental health activities tied to Legionnaires' Disease cases," the department noted. "As the rigor and intensity associated with Legionella response has grown, existing staff have absorbed more duties."

New testing capabilities introduced in June for potable and non-potable water, and other environmental samples, have led to a surge in testing samples, the department said.

"Subsequent to making this testing capability available, the demand for testing has increased well beyond projections," the budget request said. The State Public Health Laboratory "is unable to provide the necessary Legionella testing to support significant public health investigations in Missouri on an ongoing basis."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy