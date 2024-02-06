Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday he filed suit against 36 school districts in the state that are requiring students to wear masks. He was joined in the lawsuit by a total of 76 parents.

"It's time to give the power back to parents and families to make these decisions themselves," Schmitt said on social media.

Schmitt, a Republican who is running for the U.S. Senate, initially threatened to sue school districts over mask mandates in December, prompting some districts to drop or modify their mandates while others insisted Schmitt did not have the authority to override decisions made by locally elected officials.

Schmitt has cited a ruling in November from a Cole County judge that school districts and local health agencies do not have the authority under state law to impose health orders.

He did not mention that ruling in the lawsuits filed Friday against districts across the state, including Kansas City, Columbia, Waynesville, Liberty, Affton, Rockwood and others. He argued the state Legislature must authorize school districts to enact public health orders and lawmakers have not done so.

"School districts do not have the authority to impose, at their whim, public health orders for their schoolchildren," according to language contained in the lawsuits. "That is doubly true when the public health order, in this case, facemasks, creates a barrier to education that far outweighs any speculative benefit."

The state said Thursday that 62 districts have closed for one or two days in January, largely because of staff shortages and high student absences due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Authorities also announced Friday, a U.S Navy team of medical specialists is scheduled to arrive in the St. Louis region next week to help a hospital strained by an increase in COVID-19 case.