Missouri AG reports 5,424 untested rape kits in the state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- At least 5,424 rape kits remain untested across Missouri, but a new federal grant might help reduce the backlog, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office announced Monday.

The attorney general's office said 372 of Missouri's law enforcement agencies, 87 health-care providers and five crime labs voluntarily responded to the 11-month audit. The Columbia Missourian reported only 57 percent of the state's 655 law enforcement agencies responded to the audit.

A $2.8 million Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will be used to try to complete the inventory of untested kits, a condition of receiving the grant. After that, the money will be used to standardize collection, retention and testing protocols across the state, Hawley said in a news release.

A law Missouri lawmakers approved last session created a more formal, electronic tracking system that would allow victims to track the status of their forensic evidence. The grant will help the attorney general's office create that system.