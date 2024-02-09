The Missouri attorney general’s office has accused Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan of three Class E felonies and misdemeanor stealing charges, alleging he broke the law while conducting his duties of office.
When reached by phone, Jordan declined to comment.
The stealing charge stemmed from a death investigation April 27 when Cape Girardeau police officers were dispatched to a residence for a well-being check on a person. Patrolman Jake Carter found the person dead inside the residence, and began taking photographs of the scene. Carter noticed a bookshelf that contained the person’s car keys, wallet containing cash, Missouri license and additional cards inside of it. The items were photographed. After Jordan and the deputy coroner arrived, Carter noticed the wallet was missing from the shelf. The deputy coroner, whose name was redacted from the documents because he is a witness, told Carter that Jordan may have taken the wallet. Jordan, who had returned to his car, acknowledged having the wallet and gave it to Carter. Carter looked in the wallet, and it no longer contained cash, the probable-cause document said.
According to the probable-cause statement, signed by Don Perry of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the deputy coroner said when he arrived he looked for the wallet for identification purposes but could not find it, but was there when Jordan handed the wallet to Carter. The deputy coroner described the behavior as "unnatural" for Jordan to enter the apartment, remove the wallet and take it to his vehicle without saying anything. The amount of cash was believed to be less than $20.
The other criminal allegations, considered felonies, all have to do with reporting false information on documents. In one incident, Jordan is alleged to have claimed three people had died of myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack) when evidence collected by police officers indicated two of the deaths were likely suicides and another an overdose. The evidence included in the cases included suicide notes, instructions for care of the deceased person’s dog and other physical evidence. In one of those cases, Jordan told an officer he would "never forget" the suicide "due to the amount of preparation" the deceased person put into it.
Missouri Law says any person commits a Class E felony when he or she "makes any false statement in a certificate, record, or report" as it relates to the section of laws relating to public health and welfare.
