The Missouri attorney general’s office has accused Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan of three Class E felonies and misdemeanor stealing charges, alleging he broke the law while conducting his duties of office.

When reached by phone, Jordan declined to comment.

The stealing charge stemmed from a death investigation April 27 when Cape Girardeau police officers were dispatched to a residence for a well-being check on a person. Patrolman Jake Carter found the person dead inside the residence, and began taking photographs of the scene. Carter noticed a bookshelf that contained the person’s car keys, wallet containing cash, Missouri license and additional cards inside of it. The items were photographed. After Jordan and the deputy coroner arrived, Carter noticed the wallet was missing from the shelf. The deputy coroner, whose name was redacted from the documents because he is a witness, told Carter that Jordan may have taken the wallet. Jordan, who had returned to his car, acknowledged having the wallet and gave it to Carter. Carter looked in the wallet, and it no longer contained cash, the probable-cause document said.