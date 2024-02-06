All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 8, 2021

Missouri AG demands that local COVID mandates end

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday warned school districts and local public health agencies he will take legal action if they do not stop enforcing COVID-19 mandates such as mask-wearing and quarantines. In letters sent to school districts and public health agencies, Schmitt cited a ruling last month from Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green, who declared health orders issued by local authorities under state health regulations were "null and void."...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday warned school districts and local public health agencies he will take legal action if they do not stop enforcing COVID-19 mandates such as mask-wearing and quarantines.

In letters sent to school districts and public health agencies, Schmitt cited a ruling last month from Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green, who declared health orders issued by local authorities under state health regulations were "null and void."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Schmitt also said in the letters local governments and school districts should immediately stop enforcing or publicizing public health orders such as mask mandates and quarantine orders because state law doesn't give them the authority to issue such orders.

"Failure to follow the court's judgment may result in enforcement action against you to remove orders the court has determined are unconstitutional and illegal," Schmitt wrote in the letters.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy