Missouri activists seek more wrongful conviction hearings

ST. LOUIS — As racial justice activists in Missouri celebrate the overturned conviction of Lamar Johnson, they're questioning why other inmates with credible innocence claims aren't getting the chance to make their cases in court.

A Missouri law enacted in 2021 allows prosecuting attorneys to request a hearing before a judge in cases of possible wrongful convictions. In the year-and-a-half since, just two hearings have occurred. A judge in Kansas City in November 2021 overturned the conviction of Kevin Strickland, who spent four decades in prison in a triple murder case.

And on Tuesday, St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason overturned the sentence of Johnson, who spent nearly 28 years in prison for the death of a St. Louis man. A little over an hour after Mason's ruling, Johnson walked out of the courthouse a free man.

The Missouri NAACP has compiled a list of seven inmates with claims the organization believes are credible enough to be heard by a judge immediately, and NAACP president Nimrod Chapel Jr. said there are many more whose cases deserve further investigation.

"We understand and believe that there are many people who have valid innocence claims that are not being brought before the courts," Chapel said. "And so, while taxpayers are paying for innocent people to be in jail, those same lives are being wasted away."

Jamala Rogers of the St. Louis-based Organization for Black Struggle said many innocence claims "never see the light of day" because proving it is expensive, often requiring teams of lawyers and testimony from paid experts.

"It's not a good situation, and there are many more Lamar Johnsons languishing in Missouri prisons and across the country," Rogers said.

It was Johnson's case that spurred the new Missouri law.

Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner reviewed Johnson's innocence claims and believed them. But the Missouri Supreme Court refused to grant a new trial in March 2021. The court said its ruling wasn't about whether Johnson was innocent but only addressed whether prosecutors could seek a new trial years after the initial conviction.

Struck by the fact that potentially innocent people could be imprisoned on a technicality, lawmakers passed the new law giving prosecutors an avenue to address potential wrongful convictions.

Legal experts agree the process is complicated and can't be rushed.

"These cases are not easy, and they shouldn't be," Mason said in his ruling.