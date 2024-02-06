Missouri absentee voting lawsuit heading back to lower court

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday sent a lawsuit seeking widespread absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic back to a lower court for review.

Judges ruled Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem was wrong to dismiss the case and made a mistake by weighing in on the merits of the lawsuit at that stage.

The Supreme Court sent the case back to the lower court for further review.

At issue is how voting will work this year as public health officials urge people to social distance to avoid spreading COVID-19.