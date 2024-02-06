JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to restore abortion access in Missouri so far has raised close to $22 million, finance reports filed Tuesday show.

The campaign reported bringing in more than $14 million between July and the end of September alone.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom seeks to undo the state’s near-total abortion ban and is one of nine statewide campaigns to enshrine abortion rights into state constitutions.

The campaign had close to $11 million in the bank at the beginning of the month to spend on advertising in the final weeks before the Nov. 5 election.