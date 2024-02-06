All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 16, 2024

Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election

Missouri's abortion-rights campaign raises $22M ahead of Nov. 5 vote, with major donors like Karlie Kloss and Michael Bloomberg. Opponents trail significantly in fundraising efforts.

SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press
FILE - Missouri residents and pro-choice advocates react to a speaker during Missourians for Constitutionals Freedom kick-off petition drive, Feb. 6, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)
FILE - Missouri residents and pro-choice advocates react to a speaker during Missourians for Constitutionals Freedom kick-off petition drive, Feb. 6, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Abortion opponents watch and pray as members of the media interview attorney Mary Catherine Martin of the conservative Thomas More Society, after Missouri's Supreme Court heard arguments over whether an abortion-rights amendment should go before voters this year on Sept. 10, 2024 in Jefferson City, Mo. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
FILE - Abortion opponents watch and pray as members of the media interview attorney Mary Catherine Martin of the conservative Thomas More Society, after Missouri's Supreme Court heard arguments over whether an abortion-rights amendment should go before voters this year on Sept. 10, 2024 in Jefferson City, Mo. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to restore abortion access in Missouri so far has raised close to $22 million, finance reports filed Tuesday show.

The campaign reported bringing in more than $14 million between July and the end of September alone.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom seeks to undo the state’s near-total abortion ban and is one of nine statewide campaigns to enshrine abortion rights into state constitutions.

The campaign had close to $11 million in the bank at the beginning of the month to spend on advertising in the final weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Donors to the Missouri campaign include model Karlie Kloss, who gave $50,000, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who last month chipped in $1 million. Other big funders include Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, Sixteen Thirty Fund and The Fairness Project, among others.

A Missouri political action committee opposing the abortion-rights amendment has raised about $212,000 and had less than $5,000 left at the beginning of October. The political action committee of the powerful anti-abortion group Missouri Right to Life so far has spent at least $637,000 opposing the amendment.

Initiative petition campaigns tend to cost a lot of money in Missouri, and abortion ballot measures in other states have been hugely expensive.

A 2022 fight over protecting abortion rights in Ohio cost a combined $70 million, with abortion-rights supporters pitching in nearly $40 million and opponents spending more than $30 million. The reproductive rights amendment passed with almost 57% of the Ohio vote.

This year, abortion rights groups have outraised opponents by a nearly 8-to-1 margin in campaigns for ballot measures across the U.S.

Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintena...
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance busines...
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until C...
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy