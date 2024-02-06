JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri abortion-rights campaign announced Thursday that it's throwing support behind an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine access to the procedure while allowing restrictions in later stages of pregnancy.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom said it is committing to a proposal, one of 11 versions, that would let lawmakers regulate or ban abortion after what's called viability, with an exception for the protection of the life and physical and mental health of the woman.

Supporters include the ACLU of Missouri, local Planned Parenthood affiliates and Abortion Action Missouri.

“Missouri’s cruel and restrictive ban on abortion is tying the hands of doctors and preventing necessary care,” said Dr. Iman Alsaden, an adviser to Missourians for Constitutional Freedom and chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, in a statement. “Today, Missourians are taking a critical step to make their own medical decisions and kick politicians out of the exam room.”

The campaign faces steep opposition in its bid to get the proposal on November's ballot, with the petitions tied up in court for months after being challenged by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Anti-abortion activities Tuesday launched a campaign to quash any ballot initiative to amend the constitution aimed at bringing abortion back to the state.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom has funding difficulties, ending 2023 with no money in the bank. Also complicating the effort is a competing ballot measure by a Republican that would allow abortion up to 12 weeks, and after that only in cases of rape, incest and in medical emergencies up until fetal viability.