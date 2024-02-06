Missouri abortion lawsuit heading to state Supreme Court

ST. LOUIS -- One of the nation's longest waiting periods for an abortion will face the scrutiny of the Missouri Supreme Court after a state appeals court ruled in favor of an adherent of the Satanic Temple who challenged the law on religious grounds.

The Western District of the Missouri Court of Appeals last week ruled in favor of Mary Doe, an anonymous member of the Satanic Temple, allowing the case to be heard by the state Supreme Court. A hearing date has not been set.

The suit challenges Missouri's abortion law that includes a mandatory three-day waiting period and requirements a woman seeking an abortion read a booklet, view an ultrasound and hear the fetal heartbeat. It alleges those requirements violate constitutional religious freedom.

The appeals panel wrote in the ruling the case "raises real and substantial constitutional claims."

The Salem, Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple doesn't believe in a literal Satan but sees the biblical Satan as a metaphor for rebellion against tyranny, said Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple.