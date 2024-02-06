Missouri abortion law leads to court battle over referendums

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri law seeking to ban most abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy led to a legal battle Wednesday before the state's highest court over whether the people's right to overturn laws passed by the Legislature has been illegally limited by procedural hurdles.

The case before the Missouri Supreme Court won't ultimately affect the fate of the anti-abortion law -- which currently is blocked by a separate federal court case -- but could determine how easy or difficult it is for people to force a statewide vote on future laws they don't like.

The Missouri case is one of several battles around the nation over state election laws supporters describe as safeguards but which opponents contend are unjustified limits on democracy.

Missouri's constitution includes a referendum right allowing people to challenge a law passed by the Legislature by gathering petition signatures to put the measure to a public vote. Petitions must be submitted to the secretary of state's office 90 days after the end of the legislative session during which the law passed.

A separate state law dating to 1997 requires petitions to contain an official ballot title certified by the secretary of state, and another law sets forth procedural deadlines for the secretary of state to approve that ballot title.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the group No Bans No Choice challenged those laws after Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft used much of the allotted time, leaving them little opportunity to gather enough signatures to force a referendum on the 2019 abortion law.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem struck down the laws in December, ruling "the State may not constitutionally delay the circulation of a referendum petition for the purpose of certifying a ballot title." The state appealed to the Supreme Court.