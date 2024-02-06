Mississippi River open for business

Ellen Hahs of Oran, Missouri, watches as a barge passes on the Mississippi River on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Brandon Giles said the waterway was reopened to barge and boat traffic Monday morning after it was deemed safe. The stage of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau was 44.5 feet Tuesday evening and is forecast to continue falling slowly, according to the National Weather Service. Jacob Wiegand